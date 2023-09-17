Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock worth $20,782,032. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $212.36. 2,600,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.82. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $206.69 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.11.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

