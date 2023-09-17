Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 309 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.8% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,191. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

