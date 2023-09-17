Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 796 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up 1.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.20. 699,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day moving average is $180.36. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.