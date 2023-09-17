Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Accenture by 12.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Accenture by 10.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.25.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ACN traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.53. 3,339,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,004. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.