Traders Purchase High Volume of Aurora Cannabis Call Options (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 21,002 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 234% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,288 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 16.6 %

Shares of ACB opened at $0.98 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 30.47% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

