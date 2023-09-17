Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) versus Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Critical Comparison

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) and Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Transcontinental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Avery Dennison shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avery Dennison shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Transcontinental pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Avery Dennison pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Transcontinental pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avery Dennison pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Avery Dennison has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Transcontinental is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental 0 0 0 0 N/A Avery Dennison 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Transcontinental and Avery Dennison, as reported by MarketBeat.

Avery Dennison has a consensus target price of $205.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Avery Dennison’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avery Dennison is more favorable than Transcontinental.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transcontinental and Avery Dennison’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A $1.34 7.54 Avery Dennison $9.04 billion 1.61 $757.10 million $6.94 26.02

Avery Dennison has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental. Transcontinental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avery Dennison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental and Avery Dennison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A Avery Dennison 6.66% 31.13% 7.76%

Summary

Avery Dennison beats Transcontinental on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc. engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector serves agriculture, beverage, cheese and dairy, coffee and tea, frozen, health and wellness, home and personal care, industrial, lawn and garden, meat and protein, pet food, snacks, confection and dairy foods, tobacco, music, and entertainment markets, as well as supermarkets. The Printing sector provides integrated services for retailers, such as premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-color books, and personalized and mass marketing products. The Media sector is involved in printing and digital publishing of educational and trade books, and specialized publications for professionals and newspapers in French and English. Transcontinental Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance. It serves an array of industries, including home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals, and automotive worldwide. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. Avery Dennison Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Mentor, Ohio.

