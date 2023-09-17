Triad Investment Management Acquires 591 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for 3.2% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in CDW by 2,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

CDW stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.85 and its 200 day moving average is $186.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

