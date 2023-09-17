Triad Investment Management Boosts Stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund comprises approximately 1.5% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 330.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RA opened at $12.19 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -2,272.73%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

