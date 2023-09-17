Triad Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises approximately 2.2% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,479,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,787,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTGC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

