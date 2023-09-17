Triad Investment Management Raises Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 48.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 134.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 205,961 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,785,000 after buying an additional 191,638 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -206.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

