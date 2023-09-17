Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

