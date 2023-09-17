Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.