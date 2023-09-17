Truist Financial Raises Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $78.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

BXP stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.67%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

