Tsfg LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $300.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

