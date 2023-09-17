Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 1%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 45,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 107,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Tudor Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.22.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

