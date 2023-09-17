Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 547.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 16.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,371.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 117.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 187,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,714,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,645,000 after buying an additional 329,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.76. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

