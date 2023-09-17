U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

USEG stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $36.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

