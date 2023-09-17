U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading Down 14.3%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

