U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Update

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 729,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $14.29 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $406.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $583,504.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,572 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.