UMA Price Tops $1.38 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. UMA has a market cap of $102.30 million and $3.36 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00005207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 115,441,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,928,974 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

