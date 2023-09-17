UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,283,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $665,233 in the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 646.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 107.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 528,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,184,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 847.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,542,000 after acquiring an additional 433,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

