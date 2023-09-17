Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48.73 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $48.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $4.36 or 0.00016377 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00241439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013869 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003762 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.32322529 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 814 active market(s) with $51,241,286.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

