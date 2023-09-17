United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 136,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,124,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after buying an additional 572,163 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 242,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Free Report

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

