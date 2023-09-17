United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Boosted by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 455,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,694,000 after purchasing an additional 129,621 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.49. 4,382,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

