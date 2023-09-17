Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. VNET Group restated an assumes rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.31%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

