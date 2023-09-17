Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2,262.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

