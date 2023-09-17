Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.4% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,385,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $161.24 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

