Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,081,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $283.46. 636,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,487. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.31 and a 200 day moving average of $266.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.