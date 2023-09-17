Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,410,000. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,825. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

