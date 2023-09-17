Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 235,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 177,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.