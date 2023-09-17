Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.05. 476,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.66. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

