Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.17 and a 200 day moving average of $213.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

