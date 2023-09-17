Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 0.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,104. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $158.95 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.70 and a 200 day moving average of $195.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

