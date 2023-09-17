Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s 9th Largest Position

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

