Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. 3,918,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,657. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

