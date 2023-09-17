Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Trimmed by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

