Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $222.49. 149,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,375. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

