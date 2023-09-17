Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Lifted by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 20.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $55,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $49.05. 3,513,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

