Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,405 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,927. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

