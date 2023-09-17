Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 14.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,840. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.31. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

