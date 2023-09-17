Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.