Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 22.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $89,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.