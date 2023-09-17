Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

