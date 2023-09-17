Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,185. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

