Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 298,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,202,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 205,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,492,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 397.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 629,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

