Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Cut by City State Bank

City State Bank trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

