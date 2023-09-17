Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $33.79 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

