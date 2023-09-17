Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.25.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

