Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,034 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

