Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,042,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,084 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
